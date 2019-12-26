Police search for armed assailant after car hijacking

A car has been hijacked at knifepoint in Co Armagh on Christmas morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that a man with his face covered approached a car parked in the Taghnevan Walk area of Lurgan just before 7.50am on Wednesday.

He threatened the driver and took his mobile phone before driving off in the car towards the Old Portadown Road.

Det Sgt Foley said vehicle was later recovered at the Brownlow Hub area of Craigavon.

“Two males were seen leaving the vehicle at around 4:45pm, which had been parked outside a school in the area. The male was not injured during the incident but left badly shaken,” he said.

“Inquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 325 25/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous.”