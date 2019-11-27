Police release footage of last movements of murdered Bangor man

The police have released CCTV footage showing the final movements of a former BBC TV announcer who was beaten to death in his home in Co Down last week.

The body of 68-year-old widower Mike Kerr was discovered in his house in Birch Drive in Bangor after neighbours became suspicious after he had not taken in his bins.

Mr Kerr, who was a radio and TV announcer with BBC Northern Ireland in the 1970s and 1980s, had been the victim of a “vicious, sustained and violent beating,” police said.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said she now believes Mr Kerr was attacked in his home between 2pm on Sunday, November 17th, and 9.15am on Monday, November 18th.

“He was defenceless and was subjected to a vicious and sustained attack receiving multiple blows to his head and body,” she said.

“My thoughts remain with his family at this time.”

Precise routine

The CCTV footage released by the PSNI shows Mr Kerr’s regular shopping trip into Bangor town centre on Saturday, November 16th.

“Mike had quite a precise routine for every day of the week which rarely varied, he always left home at approximately 9.15am to do his shopping, returning home at about 10.15am,” she said.

“Saturday, November 16th was no different and CCTV shows Mike walking along Birch Drive after leaving his home towards where he got the bus into Bangor town centre.

“You can see him going into a newsagents – one of Mike’s pleasures in life was completing the crossword in the Times newspaper every day.

Screengrab taken from CCTV footage issued by the PSNI of the final known movements of Mike Kerr. Photograph: PSNI/PA

“We then see him visiting a supermarket in the town to buy provisions for the weekend.

“Mike’s daily routine involved buying what he needed for the day ahead. On Saturdays he would buy enough food for Sunday also, and the meal that Michael bought for that Sunday remained uneaten.

“With this in mind, plus the fact that a neighbour saw him on Sunday afternoon, I now believe that Mike was killed sometime between 2pm on Sunday and 9.15am on Monday when he failed to leave the house according to his normal routine.”

Det Chief Insp Shaw said she would like to hear from anyone who saw Mr Kerr in Bangor town centre on Saturday, or any time after that.

She said that while the investigation is “still at an early stage”, she believes the attack happened at his home and is working to establish how many people were involved in the attack and whether the victim had known them.

“I am still also considering two hypotheses, that he was attacked because he disturbed intruders into his home or that possibly because of some sort of personal vendetta or grudge,” she added.

“I continue to appeal to any members of the public who find any discarded or suspicious objects in Birch Drive or surrounding areas to contact police on 101.” – Additional reporting PA