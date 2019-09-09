Police petrol-bombed in Derry during operation against dissidents

PSNI officers came under petrol bomb attack in the Creggan area of Derry on Monday night while they were carrying out a security operation targeted at dissident republicans in the wake of the Strabane mortar bomb discovery on Saturday.

Police said a number of homes were evacuated after a suspicious device was found in the Creggan Heights area of Derry. They said several missiles were thrown at police.

Up to 80 officers were involved in the security operation. Police appealed to parents to bring home their children, who were getting caught up in the trouble.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, appealing for calm said, “The brutal and sustained attack that officers have come under while trying to make our community safe is disgusting.

“Young people in this community are being manipulated and are risking their futures as a result. I would urge parents to contact their children and take them out of harm’s way.

“People in this community will not be held to ransom by those who want to hold us all back,” he added.

Meanwhile, police said a 33-year-old man arrested in connection with the Strabane incident was released after questioning.