Police leave bonfire site over ‘substantial danger to life’

Police have left the site of an anti-internment bonfire in north Belfast after deciding that “there was a substantial danger to life”.

The PSNI tried on Thursday morning to enable contractors to dismantle the two-storey bonfire in the New Lodge.

However, the plan to remove the pallets and other material on the bonfire was disrupted when a number of youths climbed on top of the bonfire and refused to come down.

At one stage there were scuffles when some in the crowd threw fireworks and bottles and other missiles at police. Shortly before noon a police officer wearing a helmet was knocked unconscious after a missile was thrown at him. He was taken from the scene for medical treatment.

Handout screengrab showing police officer being dragged away by fellow officers after being hit with a projectile and collapsing during unrest next to a bonfire in north Belfast. Photograph: @impongo2/PA Wire

On Thursday evening, local Sinn Féin Assembly member Gerry Kelly said: “The PSNI have now confirmed that they have pulled out of the area on the basis that there was a substantial danger to life.”

“Emergency services have been activated and the statutory agencies have warned that this bonfire presents a threat to the nearby tower blocks,” he added.

“The Housing Executive are now intervening to advise residents of possible evacuation measures. This is a disgraceful situation because residents include people who are already vulnerable, some of whom have disabilities and other health-related problems.

Mr Kelly said that the vast majority of the local community said they did not want the bonfire. “It has been built by antisocial elements, who torture this district throughout the year and many of whom are well known,” he said.

Mark Lindsay, the chairman of the North’s Police Federation which represents rank-and-file PSNI officers, condemned the attack on the police officer saying that “officers trying to protect the community and lawful agencies are once again caught in the middle and in the firing line”.

“They are being attacked with a range of missiles and iron fencing. In one assault by a mob, one officer is seen to be struck and knocked to the ground,” said Mr Lindsay.

“This behaviour is contrary to the overwhelming wishes of the people of New Lodge who do not want this bonfire or their area hijacked by young thugs.

“Our officers are acting with professionalism and restraint and we would urge those orchestrating these vicious and unacceptable confrontations to pull back before people are seriously injured.

“These are ugly scenes reminiscent of the past and do not need to be repeated as communities work to build a better future. They are disgraceful and unacceptable. I know local community and political figures are trying to intervene to get order restored and from our perspective.

“We hope they are successful. In the meantime, our officers will continue to do the job they are there to do.”

The vast majority of local people have told Sinn Féin and SDLP representatives that they oppose the bonfire which was erected to mark the introduction of internment on August 9th, 1971.

There were four nights of trouble in the area last week when some of those supporting the bonfire or involved in its erection rioted.

Graffiti also was painted on the wall of the North Belfast Family Centre in the New Lodge close to the bonfire warning, “Our wood goes, this centre goes”. More graffiti also appeared warning “contractors beware”.