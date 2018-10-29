Police investigating ‘hate crime’ after group dress as Ku Klux Klan in Co Down

Police are investigating a possible hate crime following the report of a group dress as Ku Klux Klan members in Newtownards, Co Down at the weekend.

Inspector Richard Murray said the police received a report of the group in the vicinity of Greenwell Street on Saturday night.

“We are treating this as a hate incident at this time,” Inspector Murray said.

“Hate crime, in all its forms, is totally unacceptable. It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected.

“If you or someone you know is the victim of a hate crime please contact police or your local support agency. For more information visit https://www.psni.police.uk/crime/hate-crime/here-to-help/

“I am appealing to anyone who can help us identify any of the people in the group, or who can tell us about anything about this to contact police in Newtownards on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1066 of 28/10/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.