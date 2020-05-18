Police investigating as man shot dead in west Belfast

A man has been fatally shot in west Belfast, police said.

Officers were told about 10am the man had been shot at a property in the London Avenue part of the city, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement.

Detective chief inspector Michelle Shaw said officers attended along with staff from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however: “Sadly, a man has been pronounced dead at the scene.”

There were no further details provided about the victim.

The MP for the area, Sinn Féin’s Paul Maskey, told BBC Radio Ulster that local people were shocked and angry.

“No one wants to see this type of activity on our streets, no one wants to see any man shot dead, and obviously the neighbours are very angry, they’re very concerned and they’re very worried and they certainly do not want to see this.”

He said they were particularly angry that a man had been murdered during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our health service are working tirelessly to ensure that we try to get to the other side of this uncertain time at the moment and yet there we have last night more pressure being put on our ambulance crew, our medical staff,” Mr Maskey said.

Brian Heading, an SDLP councillor in west Belfast, said those responsible for this “senseless and cruel murder” were “thugs who need to get their foot off the neck of the community in West Belfast.

“They weren’t wanted in the past and they aren’t wanted now, particularly when our emergency services are working so hard to protect people from the impact of Covid-19,” he said.

The investigation is at an early stage but those with information, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area, are asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1589 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.