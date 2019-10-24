Police investigate how African teens arrived in Northern Ireland

A number of children, understood to be from Africa, have been taken into care in Northern Ireland, the PSNI confirmed on Thursday.

It is believed that the children, said to be teenagers, were illegally brought into Northern Ireland on different occasions over recent weeks, and that they came in through Belfast Harbour.

Around 10 children were involved, it is understood. Police are investigating how they were brought into Northern Ireland and whether they were transported by container.

Belfast Health Trust is providing care for the children.

“We are liaising with the relevant heath trust to understand the circumstances around a number of unaccompanied children who have been taken into the care of social services,” police said in a statement.

“Our first priority is the safety and wellbeing of the children involved,” they added.