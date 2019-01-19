Police in Northern Ireland report suspected car bomb in derry

A suspected car bomb has exploded in Derry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) tweeted an image of what appears to be an explosion near the city’s courthouse on Bishop Street.

“Bishop Street closed,” it read. “Stay away. Suspected car bomb”.

It happened at about 8.30pm on Saturday.

The PSNI are at the scene and have asked for “the patience and co-operation of the public and the business community as we carry out our initial investigations”.

PSNI Tweet Police are in attendance at the scene of an incident in Derry/Londonderry city centre. We would ask for patience and co-operation of the public and the business community as we carry out our initial investigations. Any info to 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 19, 2019 Whoever is responsible for this bomb in our Beautiful City tonight, live in Planet hate. — Fiachra McGuinness (@fiachramcg) January 19, 2019 Very disturbing news from L~Derry this evening. Hope that no-one is hurt. Police now reporting a second suspicious vehicle in the area.



Please follow police advice: avoid the area around Bishop Street Courthouse and stay safe while @PSNIDCSDistrict do their job. https://t.co/pOdpGGorjb — Naomi Long MLA (@naomi_long) January 19, 2019

The MP fo the area, Sinn Féin’s Elisha McCallion, condemned the attack and said she believed nobody had been injured.

“This incident has shocked the local community,” she said.

“In particular, there are many elderly residents who live in the area who have been alarmed by this incident. Thankfully no one appears to have been injured.

“Derry is a city moving forward and no one wants this type of incident. It is not representative of the city. I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it to the police.”

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said: “Whoever is responsible for this explosion within our city centre hasn’t got the message that the people of Derry don’t want this on our streets.

“Whatever their agenda is they are causing distress, damage and potential death and that is not the way to further your cause.”

DUP leader Arlene Foster tweeted “this pointless act of terror must be condemned in the strongest terms. Only hurts the people of the City. Perpetrated by people with no regard for life. Grateful to our emergency services for their swift actions which helped ensure there have been no fatalities or injuries.”

Her party colleague and DUP MLA Gary Middleton tweeted: “PSNI have confirmed there were no injuries in the serious incident at Bishops Street. Vehicle hijacked with explosion outside courthouse. Disgraceful act of terrorism.”

Fiachra McGuiness, a son of the late former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, tweeted: “Whoever is responsible for this bomb in our Beautiful City tonight, live in Planet hate.”

Independent unionist MLA and former minister for justice Claire Sugden said this is worrying news. Derry and Northern Ireland “have suffered much and long left this behaviour behind. Hopefully no one is hurt.”