Police in Northern Ireland report suspected car bomb in Derry
PSNI warning people to stay away from Bishop Street as a consequence of the incident
The Police Service of Northern Ireland are reporting a suspeced car bomb in Derry. The PSNI are warning people to stay away from Bishop Street as a consequence of the incident.
PSNI Tweet
Police are in attendance at the scene of an incident in Derry/Londonderry city centre. We would ask for patience and co-operation of the public and the business community as we carry out our initial investigations. Any info to 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.— PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 19, 2019
Whoever is responsible for this bomb in our Beautiful City tonight, live in Planet hate.— Fiachra McGuinness (@fiachramcg) January 19, 2019
– Reuters
More to follow