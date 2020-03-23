Police abused by Derry youths pretending they have coronavirus

Police in Derry have urged parents to speak to their children after they were abused by youths who said they had coronavirus.

The PSNI generally has also warned against “scammers” who are preying on people by seeking to take advantage of the Covid-19 emergency.

Police said that on Sunday night they went to St Columb’s Park in Derry to deal with a large group of youths drinking near the running track.

“Most of these youths ran off when we attended but some took the time to shout abuse at police, thinking it was hilarious to shout that they all had coronavirus before coughing over each other,” police explained in a statement.

“If any of those children were unknowing carriers, they may have just infected their friends who could well be going home tonight to possibly infect their entire family,” they added.

Police urged parents to “speak to your children about how serious the current situation is – it might just save a life”.

That incident happened after First Minister Arlene Foster, also on Sunday, said emergency legislation would be used in the North to enforce social distancing in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Necessary legislation

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Politics show Ms Foster said necessary legislation would finish its passage through the House of Commons on Monday.

“There will be legislation which will allow us to enforce social distancing and enforce all of these measures,” she said. “Of course, one doesn’t want to have to go down that road but really it appears that in some cases we are going to have to enforce it.”

Meanwhile, The PSNI has urged the public to be on their guard against cold callers and scammers who “continue to prey on the community by taking advantage of householders, even during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Chief Superintendent Simon Walls said police had “seen instances where people are calling to the homes of older, or vulnerable people, telling them they will do their grocery shopping for them for a small fee”.

“These people take the money but, cruelly, they never deliver the goods,” he said.

Chief Superintendent Walls said that “unfortunately, during these unprecedented times there are still despicable people in our communities who are out to make money by taking advantage of others”.

He added, “I’m making a direct appeal to friends and loved ones of older people, or those who are vulnerable in our communities to please, take a few minutes and have a conversation with them about what they can do to help protect themselves and their homes.”

The officer said that people should always ask for proof of identity. “If people are who they say they are, they will be happy to show you their ID,” he said.