Planning granted for 1,000 homes in Cork docks

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for a €450 million project to construct 1,002 apartments in Cork city south docks.

The site on Centre Park Road has hosted the hugely-successful Live at the Marquee concert series for the last decade.

The 1,002 apartments planned for the former Ford distribution site at Marquee Road and Centre Park Road are arranged across 12 blocks rising from four to 14 storeys.

In granting a 10-year planning permission to Glenveagh, the appeals board ruled the proposal would represent an acceptable quantum of development and density of development in this accessible urban location.

The appeals board concluded the proposal was of strategic and national importance having regard to its Strategic Housing Development status and its potential to increase the supply of housing from its current under-supply.

Cork City Council recommended that planning be granted subject to certain conditions.

As part of the proposal Glenveagh has put a price tag of €44.6 million on 100 units it intends to sell to Cork City Council as part of its Part V social housing obligations.

The former Ford distribution site was sold for more than €15 million by Nama in late 2018 following a sale process which attracted significant interest given its potential to transform the city’s docklands.