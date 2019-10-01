Plan for Oughterard asylum seeker centre is abandoned

The developer of a hotel in Oughterard which was earmarked to open as a direct provision centre says he has withdrawn his tender and will not be proceeding with the development.

Speaking on Galway Bay FM on Tuesday morning, Sean Lyons, owner of the Fazyard Limited company, said the development of the former Connemara Gateway hotel would “100 per cent” not be going ahead.

Protestors have maintained an almost constant presence outside the hotel since a community meeting was held in the town in early September opposing plans for a direct provision centre to open in the area.

Mr Lyons criticised the Department of Justice for its lack of communication in recent weeks, saying his company was left at the forefront of the debate without clarity around the project. Mr Lyons confirmed he had informed the Reception and Integration Agency of his decision to withdraw on Monday.

Department of Justice officials had been in negotiations with Fazyard about a tender to open a centre to house “less than 250 people” in the former hotel but no final decision had been made. The residents for new centre in Oughterard would most likely have come from some of the 33 emergency accommodation centres around the country where 1,250 people are currently residing.

The businessman said he also contacted the protest committee requesting that his workers be allowed to access the site to collect their tools but that they had not been allowed past the blockade yet. He reiterated the request on radio, saying once the tools and equipment was gone he would be “finished with the premises, we’ll be gone”.

“It’s just not worth it from the point of view of the workmen and their safety, all they’re trying to do is work,” he said.

“Nobody is happy with this situation. We needed more support and there should have been more information given out.”

‘Very unsatisfactory’

Fine Gael TD Seán Kyne described the situation in Oughterard in recent weeks as “very unsatisfactory” and agreed that there had been a “lack of information around the process and secrecy”.

Mr Kyne said he had “made it clear to all ministers” that the consultation process around the opening of direct provision centres needed to change. “It’s something that lessons have to learned from in terms of the department of justice.”

He added that damage had been done to the name of Oughterard. “We need to work to change that because there have been people who have commented to me that they’re very upset and won’t shop again in Oughterard. This wasn’t asked for by Oughterard.”

A statement from Patrick Curran, who has led the campaign against the centre, commended Mr Lyons for choosing to pull out of the tender and the department for “admitting they got it wrong”.

He also thanked the local Oughterard community for their support during the campaign.

“We have not only cancelled the centre in Oughterard, we have made a positive change for the people of Ireland and also for the asylum seekers themselves,” said Mr Curran following the announcement.

“This started out as a village opposed to a direct provision centre but in ended up as a village finding its voice and standing up for an entire nation on behalf of democracy and humanity. We stood up for the people that had no voice.”

A spokesman for the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI) welcomed the news that a new direct provision centre would not be opening and called on the department of justice to focus on the integration of asylum seekers into the community as per the recommendations laid out by the special rapporteur on child protection.

He said MASI was surprised to see such strong calls against the system from Oughterard given that the community had never expressed support to end the asylum system before plans emerged for a centre to open in their backyard. “We hope to see them campaigning against direct provision as the system remains in place,” he said, adding that the Government must also end its reliance on emergency accommodation solutions for new arrivals.