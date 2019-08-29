Pickets outside beef plants for fourth day despite injunctions

Farmers and their supporters have placed pickets at beef processing factories for a fourth day on Thursday despite injunctions from factory owners and the presence of a Chinese delegation in Ireland to visit these plants ahead of a potential meat-buying deal.

Framers, many of whom say they are acting as individuals, said they have no option but to defend their livelihoods by protesting for better prices for their product from meat processors.

The Chinese delegation is visiting Meadow Meats in Rathdowney, Co Laois, this morning.

These farmers said they will continue to ignore the court orders aimed at preventing them from blockading meat plants until their demands are met.

Independent farmers and supporters outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh on the Waterford/ Kilkenny border. Photograph: PA

However, farmers who take part in the blockading of meat factories also face immediate expulsion from the Beef Plan Movement, the group has said.

The Beef Plan Movement was reacting after the owners of up to a dozen meat plants were granted temporary High Court injunctions on Tuesday halting blockades of their factories by farmers dissatisfied with the result of recent talks between the industry and farmers.

The blockade at Dawn Meats’ processing plant in Grannagh near Waterford city was among those named in a High Court injunction. Local figures in the Beef Plan Movement are named in the document.

Independent farmers and supporters outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh. Photograph: PA

But as the protest continues there, one farmer said: “I see a lot of farmers digging their heels in.” The farmer, who did not wish to be identified, cited the threat of legal action. “They don’t really care if they get arrested here because they have nothing left to lose. They have hungry children; they can’t pay their co-ops bills.”

He said the injunctions were viewed as “heavy handed tactics from billionaires”.

Meanwhile, farmers protesting outside a meat processing plant in south Co Kilkenny have said they are in it for the long haul.

They have set up a stage opposite the factory entrance, where a staircase has been assembled out of stacked pallets, allowing people to easily cross over the wall into the field where their cars and jeeps are parked.

On Wednesday, one of the protesters was warned he would be arrested if he did not leave the protest and on Wednesday night the company said it was being forced to return to the High Court for further injunctions.