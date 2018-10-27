Peter Casey says no need for him to publish his tax returns

Independent candidate Peter Casey, who exceeded all expectations in the presidential election, says there is no longer any need for him to publish his tax returns as the presidential election is over.

He also described the turnout for him, which exit polls and tallies suggest will be approximately 20 per cent, as a “frustration vote”, when speaking to reporters at Dublin Castle on Saturday.

Asked about his tax returns Mr Casey said: “I am totally tax compliant in every jurisdiction”.

Mr Casey had previously said he was in the process of changing his tax status as he is currently not tax resident in Ireland.

Asked if he would run for the European Parliament next year he said: “I’m not sure that would be the course for me”.

The Derry man, whose campaign was marked by criticisms of Travellers and their separate ethnic status, is polling strongly in early tallies across the country and according to an Ipsos/MRBI exit poll for The Irish Times on Friday night captured 21 per cent of the vote, second behind Michael D Higgins, who is on course to be re-elected with 56 per cent of the vote, according to the exit poll.

An Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll on October 17th showed support for Mr Casey at 2 per cent.

Disappointed

Arriving at the Dublin count at the Convention Centre on Saturday, Mr Casey said he was “disappointed” by his expected second place finish as “I really thought I had a very good chance of winning”.

Mr Casey said he would join a political party or form his own. He quipped that he would run for president again - unless he is Taoiseach at the time of the next presidential election.

Blasphemy Referendum FULL RESULTS

Speaking about his future political ambitions, Mr Casey said he would make a decision “next week”.

Mr Casey told RTÉ’s Marian Finucane Show that he was a compassionate socialist, but does not feel he fits into any political party. “We do need to look after the people who need looking after. Can’t give social welfare if there’s no money in the kitty,” he said.

He also appeared to do a u-turn on comments he made earlier on Saturday that there was a need for a new political party. “There are enough political parties,” he said.

Mr Casey believed the likely results were a “frustration vote”.

“There had been three and a half years of “this being no Government and we’re now talking about extending that period”.

He said with 6 per cent unemployment that meant 94 per cent were getting up in the morning and “struggling”.

‘Frustrated’

“Middle Ireland – they’re the ones that are really frustrated”.

Mr Casey also said if Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin had stuck to a two-year arrangement for the confidence and supply Government “he’d be Taoiseach now”.

He again rejected as “absolutely untrue” suggestions that his remarks about Travellers were racist.

Mr Casey said you cannot be racist if you do not regard the people you’re talking about as a different race. “They’re Irish people and proud Irish people so that’s not possible.”

Asked what political party he identified most with he said his politics were “more left of centre than right of centre” and there was not a lot of difference between the parties.

Mr Casey said he was still waiting for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to apologise to him. “I think it’s the first time in history that I’m aware of that a Taoiseach has come out against a person who was nominated by four counties. He went and said to people not to vote for me. I think that’s disgraceful.”

Asked what politician he identified with he said: “I don’t really have any idols in Irish politics.

Obviously John Hume was such a courageous and great leader and was not afraid to say things that were not particularly popular.”

He competed in the presidential election because it was an opportunity to make a difference, Mr Casey said.

Sinn Féin

Cork North Central Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O’Brien acknowledged Mr Casey had beaten their candidate Liadh Ni Riada in working class areas such as Gurrranabraher, Farranree, Churchfield and the Glen where the party had performed strongly in the last general election.

“I think a lazy analysis will be that Casey took our vote in working class areas,” he said.

“But it’s pretty clear that we didn’t get our vote out and that is something we need to reflect on but I don’t think it’s as simple as saying Casey took our votes in working class areas - our vote didn’t come out. I’ve no doubt some of it went to Michael D as well because he is a popular president.