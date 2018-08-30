Peter Casey of Dragons' Den wants to contest the presidency

American-based entrepreneur Peter Casey has announced his intention to seek a candidacy for the Presidency.

Mr Casey is third businessman from Dragons’ Den to seek a nomination to stand in the election which takes place on October 26th.

Sean Gallagher, who stood in 2011, and Gavin Duffy have already declared their intentions to seek a nomination.

Mr Casey’s entry into the race means there are now 11 candidates seeking a nomination from county councils to stand against the incumbent President Michael D Higgins.

Mr Casey is originally from Derry. He set up a business in 1995 in Atlanta, Georgia. He is the founder and executive chairman of Claddagh Resources, a global recruitment business.

Prior to the last General Election, Mr Casey claimed he would contest the Donegal constituency as an Independent candidate.