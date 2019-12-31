Person killed after being hit by train in Belfast

Tracks closed in both directions at Dunmurry as PSNI officers examine the area

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A PSNI officer attending a scene at Dunmurry railway station in west Belfast, Northern Ireland, where a person died after being struck by a train on Tuesday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A person has died after being struck by a train at Dunmurry in Belfast.

The tracks have been closed in both directions as police examine the area.

Translink reported disruption to trains on its Bangor to Portadown railway line following a “tragic incident”.

PSNI officers carry lights as they attend Dunmurry railway station in west Belfast, Northern Ireland, where a person died after being struck by a train. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Translink tweeted: “Due to a tragic incident at Dunmurry please allow for delays/disruption to trains on the Bangor to Portadown line”. – PA