People will not be covered if they travel to green list countries, insurers warn

People who travel outside of Ireland have been warned they will invalidate their travel insurance even if the country they visit is on the so-called green list of safe countries to by published on Monday.

Travel insurance exclusions denying cover to people who travel contrary to official guidance are the norm across the sector and as it stands the advice from the Government is that non-essential journeys overseas should be avoided.

The publication of the green list will not change that advice meaning that anyone who decides to travel overseas will be doing so without any financial safety net should they fall ill or be the victim of a crime while overseas, according to a fresh warning from the umbrella group representing the sector.

While people in possession of a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) will be able to access medical care in most public hospitals in Europe, they will have to bear the costs of private treatements or repatriation if necessary and that can run to tens of thousands of euro.

They will also have no cover for lost bags, criminal damage or cancelled flights while they are overseas.

Insurance Ireland, has advised all would be travellers planning on booking a holiday to a green list country “to check with their insurer as to whether they are covered first.”

A spokeswoman pointed out that a green list “does not equate to a relaxation of the non-essential travel policy. Government advice still remains that only essential travel should be undertaken and we await further clarity on any change to this position.”

The Government plans to ease travel restrictions to and from some countries with the publication of a list of countries on Monday with similar coronavirus infection rates to Ireland. Travellers returning from those countries will not have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Non-essential travel

Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary said the green list is being established because we are going to be living with Covid-19 for some time. “Non-essential travel is still out , it’s not recommended” he told RTE’s The Week in Politics. He said there had to be a structure for business travel and for people coming into the country.

Sinn Féin health spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly told the programme that even if countries are on the green list the Government is saying no non-essential tralve but on the other hand they are publishing a green list.

The US and the UK are almost certainly not going to feature on the list while climbing coronavirus infection rates in Spain, Portugal and France are likely to rule out their inclusion as well.

As of Friday evening, eight European countries had lower rates of infection than Ireland based on the figures on 14-day cases: Norway, Finland, Hungary, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Cyprus and Malta.

Several other countries were considered borderline for inclusion and may not be on the initial list but could be added when the list is reviewed again in two weeks’ time. Infection rates in Italy and Greece were on Friday only marginally higher than in Ireland.

Meanwhile on Saturday Ryanair said it is “absolutely not” putting its business interests ahead of public health concerns and “travel is not the bogeyman” when it comes to the spread of Covid-19.

The airline’s chief executive Eddie Wilson once again castigated the Government for what he said was its “half baked quarantine” and he called for travel restrictions to be lifted for countries across the EU, with, he suggested, the exception of Sweden.

He denied that he was making the call to protect Ryanair and pointed out that flights to and from the Island of Ireland amounted to about 8 per cent of its total business.

Instead he expressed concern for Irish tourism operators who, he warned, were facing bankruptcy unless visitors from overseas were allowed to travel to the country unimpeded by any Covid-19 related restrictions.

“Saying we are closed for business with this half-baked quarantine is not going to work,” Mr Wilson told RTÉ Radio One’s The Business with Richard Curran.