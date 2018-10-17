People who turn down offers of housing should be put to end of waiting list - Casey

Presidential candidate Peter Casey has said people who turn down “free houses” should be put to the bottom of the housing list.

“If you are offered a free house and a free home and you turn it down, I think, unless there is a disability [consideration]you should go to the bottom of the list,” he said at the latest debate on Wednesday night.

Mr Casey, who has stoked controversy following comments he made on the Traveller community on Wednesday, refused to back down from his position during the debate, televised by Virgin Media.

Asked about the issue by host Pat Kenny, the candidate said he did not believe a Traveller family in Co Tipperary should have rejected six homes built at a cost of €1.7 million.

He claimed the family had requested two stables per home and a half acre of land for horses. The details of the issue have been disputed.

“You can’t please all of the people all of the time,” Mr Casey said when it was put to him that the Traveller community would no longer like him.

He added that if a person was offered a free home and declined they should go to the bottom of the housing list.

Fellow candidate Gavin Duffy said Travellers were a part of Irish society with different requirements.

President Michael D Higgins said the awarding of special ethnic status to the Traveller community was enormously significant, while Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada said Mr Casey’s remarks were offensive.

Mr Casey had sparked controversy over remarks he made regarding the Traveller community and his belief they should not be afforded a separate ethnic status.

He made the remarks on an Irish Independent podcast and stood firm when pressed on his views during a later RTÉ interview.

“The point is they are encouraged to think they are different. They are not. Everybody should be encouraged [to live]in an inclusive society,” he said.

Mr Casey’s comments drew criticism from Pavee Point, the Traveller representative organisation, which called on him to leave the presidential race.

Mr Casey, however, countered that the Traveller community had been poorly represented by Pavee Point.