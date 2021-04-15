People who refuse AstraZeneca vaccine will go to back of queue, says Varadkar

People who refuse the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will go to the back of the queue for inoculation, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar said the State is on track to ease restrictions as planned from May 4th and he expects more than 80 per cent of people to have received their first vaccine dose by the end of June.

Asked what would happed to people who refuse the AstraZeneca vaccine, he said “they will have to wait until the end”. The rollout of the AstraZeneca jab has been restricted to people over the age of 60 because of concerns about a blood clotting side effect in younger people.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Varadkar said: “We are on track, the kids are back to school, the 5km rule is gone, we’re building houses again – we are on track both to ease restrictions as planned from May 4th and to have over 80 per cent of people receiving their first vaccine by the end of June.”

Mr Varadkar said the vaccination rollout programme was “as solid as it can be” even if it has been changed 25 times, but it was necessary to be agile and respond as changes occurred.

He also said the possibility of extending the length of time between first and second doses was being examined but it was not going to happen to those who already had their first dose, however, it could be an option for younger people later.

Mr Varadkar added that at the end of April the Government would sit down and develop the plan for May. “What we’re planning is to allow more outdoor activities, a phased reopening of retail and personal services.”

When asked if this would include hairdressers, he said yes, but not on May 4th, “that’s unlikely, but over the course of the month of May there will be a phased reopening of personal services.”

When asked if he was being overly optimistic, the Tánaiste replied: “I’m forever being accused of optimism, but in a country full of pessimists and despondency it’s nice to have someone who thinks the other way maybe.”

There were four things that would determine the pace of the reopening, he added, these were availability of vaccines, the variants, case numbers and “the state of hospitals.”

Mr Varadkar also defended the mandatory hotel quarantine system after it was suspended over a lack of availability. He said it was not as simple as the number of hotel beds available. He warned that there was going to be an issue of people coming into the country illegally through Northern Ireland.

The Government was also examining the possibility of fully vaccinated people not having to quarantine, but they were awaiting public health advice. He acknowledged that he did have reservations and questions about hotel quarantine, but said there was no question that he was “in the pocket of businesses or the airlines” as had been alleged.

In response to the suggestion by businessman Patrick Coveney that there would be an economic cost to the country because of the system, he said of course there would be an economic cost to be paid.

“If we are cut off for too long there will be economic consequences. That’s why the policy should not be a long term one. Any exit strategy will be based on the vaccination programme,” he said.