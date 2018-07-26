People warned to use public transport during Pope’s visit

People have been urged to used public transport to get to the Phoenix Park in Dublin for the visit of Pope Francis next month.

There is a “major oversubscription” of people expecting to drive to the park, organisers have warned.

In a briefing ahead of the event - which requires a massive logistical operation the likes of which has not been experienced for decades - gardaí and transport officials have appealed to members of the public to use transport arranged for the day and to “be prepared to walk”.

There is no car park near the Phoenix Park venue, they have warned, but vehicles will be able to park up and passengers complete their journey on foot.

“This is the largest event Ireland has organised in nearly 40 years. It simply will not be possible to accommodate all the people who have indicated they want to travel by car to the Mass,” said Superintendent Thomas Murphy in a statement on Thursday.

“Therefore we are urging people to go by train, bus, coach or Luas to this event. While walking is inevitable, you will be minimising your walk to and from the event by taking public transport or private coaches. “

Organisers said it is now “clear that there is a major oversubscription of those who are expecting to drive to and from the Phoenix Park Mass on Sunday 26 August”.

The National Transport Authority (NTA), Garda and public transport operators have outlined a comprehensive transportation plan and road closure system to be put in place for the Pontiff’s visits to both Dublin and Knock on the weekend of August 25th and 26th.

“Every bus, train and tram is being used for this event and for the safety of the travelling public if you have a ticket for the Phoenix Park, you will be allowed to travel for free within Dublin on the day of the event,” said Tim Gaston, director of Public Transport Services at the NTA.

Among extensive transport arrangements put in place are 250,000 journeys available from Iarnród Éireann across Intercity, DART and Commuter services.

Bus Éireann will be operating a weekday service throughout the country to bring people to the event. In excess of 30,000 bus passenger journeys can be made on the day.