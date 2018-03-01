People urged to say indoors as severe snow storm grips Ireland

Storm Emma - LIVE updates

People have been urged to stay indoors as a severe storm is set to dump up to 40cm of snow across Ireland on Thursday and Friday.

All schools, colleges and third-level institutions will remain closed for the rest of the week and transport services have been cancelled.

The red weather warning came into operation at 11pm on Wednesday night and is in place until 3pm on Friday. Met Éireann had initially issued a red weather alert for Munster and Leinster but last night extended the warning to the whole country.

Transport

Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann have cancelled their services today. There will be limited Irish Rail, Luas and Dart services, which are due to end by lunchtime on Thursday and passengers are advised to check transport websites.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus have cancelled a number of flights. Cork Airport was forced to close overnight while passengers flying out of other airports are advised to check with their carriers.

People planning to take flights from the State’s airports on Thursday are advised to check with their airline to see if schedules are operating.

Blizzard conditions

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy has said “advice for Munster and Leinster now applies countrywide”.

“Please be indoors by 4pm today until noon tomorrow (Friday).”

Blizzard conditions are due to develop from the south from Thursday afternoon and evening while the eastern and southern coastal counties will be the worst affected. Up to 40cm of snow is forecast to fall by lunchtime on Friday.

Widespread snow showers moving east to west this morning.

Current temps around the country ranging -3 to -6°C.

Snow showers continuing this morning & afternoon with more persistent snow pushing up from the south east later this afternoon & evening in strengthening easterly winds. pic.twitter.com/ey62jx7Itk — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 1, 2018

The freezing conditions that took hold on Wednesday will deteriorate further as Storm Emma moves from southern Europe and meets polar air moving in from eastern Europe, bringing heavy snow and winds of up to 100km/h.

“Our message is clear,” said Seán Hogan, chairman of the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group on Wednesday, “the storm is coming”.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to as low as minus 7 degrees on Thursday.

Evelyn Cusack, deputy head of forecasting at Met Éireann said the red weather warning was extended countrywide due to “exceptionally low temperatures”.

She told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Thursday wind chill effects of minus 10 degrees will be effecting the entire country. She said there would be a gradual rise in temperatures over the weekend.

Roads

Seán O’Neill, communications manager with Transport Infrastructure Ireland said “we’re doing fine” but “the real issue will be over the next 24 to 48 hours”.

He said “nobody should be on the road”.

“It is extreme, we’re not used to it in this country,” he added.

Mr O’Neill said there are ample supplies of salt for the roads and national roads and motorways are currently in operation .

“The real issue here is ploughing and getting the roads clear,” he said.

The Defence Forces are on standby to deal with emergencies. Businesses have been urged to heed the weather warnings and consider the viability of opening and the safety of staff making their way to work. Court sittings across the State have been cancelled on Thursday and Friday.

Healthcare

The HSE is advising people with hospital or healthcare appointments to contact facilities before making unnecessary journeys.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said full State resources have been dedicated to deal with the fallout.

“We have not experienced blizzard like conditions like this since 1982. But the reports from that time remind us of the serious and life-threatening conditions that can be posed by heavy snow and strong winds when they come together,” he said.

The National Emergency Co-Ordination Group for Severe Weather is due to meet again this morning.

Forecast

Thursday: There will be scattered heavy snow showers and widespread ice and lying snow. During the afternoon and evening, blizzard conditions will develop across Munster and Leinster as heavy snow, together with driving easterly winds, spread northwards to all areas through the rest of the day.

Severe thunderstorms could affect large areas of Munster and coastal areas of Leinster on Thursday night.

Friday: Snow will clear from the north for a time, and later will turn to rain on the south coast but extensive disruption is expected to continue for much of the country. The strong northeast to north winds will continue with storm force winds off the south coast bringing the risk of coastal flooding there. The risk of thunder continues in the south, particularly in the morning.

Saturday: There’ll be some brighter weather on Saturday with dry spells developing. The fresh easterly winds will ease for a time but it will remain cold with temperatures from only one degree in the east and up to four or five degrees in the west, coldest over lying snow. The temperatures on Saturday night will be very low again, down to minus five degrees.