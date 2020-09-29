Pensioners evacuated as firefighters battle blaze at former west Cork convent

Firefighters were on Tuesday afternoon battling a blaze at a former convent in Skibbereen in west Cork which was threatening the homes of a number of pensioners who were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The blaze broke out at the former Sisters of Mercy convent on Cork Road in Skibbereen around 4pm and units of Cork County Fire Service from Skibbereen, Schull and Bantry were sent to tackle the blaze.

Large plumes of smoke were seen spiralling over Skibbereen and gardaí have evacuated a number of elderly residents living in sheltered housing on Cork Road and North Street which are not far from the former convent.

It’s understood that the convent, which is over 140-years-old, has been derelict for around 16 years and the property had been in NAMA until a local developer, Bernard Hennessy bought the property for €500,000 in 2014

Mr Hennessy told The Southern Star in 2018 that he had experienced difficulties in extending planning permission at the site and that was the primary reason why it has not been developed.

Mr Hennessy was responding after a local engineer, Kevin Barry wrote to The Southern Star to express his sadness that the convent chapel, ‘which was once a valued institution in our town’, was being vandalised and disregarded.

Mr Barry complained in a letter to The Southern Star that the chapel and its adjoining buildings, which were home to the Sisters of Mercy for over 140 years, were then in an advanced state of decay.

More recently, The Sunday Business Post reported that Mr Hennessy had agreed to sell the former convent to property developer, Paul Collins who developed the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen.

Mr Collins told The Sunday Business Post that he had no plans to open a direct provision centre at the Skibbereen site following controversy over an outbreak of Covid-19 among asylum seekers at the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen.