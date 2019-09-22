Pensioner dies several days after collision with digger

An elderly pensioner has died in hospital five days after being involved in a road crash.

Gerald McElreavey (88), from the Ballymoney area of Co Antrim, was seriously injured last Monday evening when his car was involved in a collision with a digger.

The incident happened on the Quilly Road between Articlave and Coleraine.

A PSNI spokeswoman said he died in hospital on Saturday.

Police are appealing for information about the collision and have requested that anyone with information should contact officers in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 2320 of 16/09/19. – PA