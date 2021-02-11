Pensioner dies in house fire on north side of Cork city

A 75-year-old man has died in a house fire in Ballyvolane on the north side of Cork city.

The alarm was raised this afternoon at 1.30pm by a relative. Units of Cork City Fire Service discovered the body of the elderly man in an upstairs bedroom at a house at Arderrow in Ballyvolane.

An investigation into the fire is under way. A technical examination will be carried out at the scene, but it is thought the fire started accidentally.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of extended family members.

The pensioner’s remains will be removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.