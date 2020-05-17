Pedestrianisation of Cork’s Marina is welcomed

The pedestrianisation of a section of Cork’s Marina as part of measures to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic has been warmly welcomed by the city’s lord mayor, Cllr John Sheehan.

Mr Sheehan said the decision by Cork City Council to close off the Marina, which overlooks the river Lee, to vehicles from May 15th for an initial three-month trial period was particularly welcome given the need for social distancing during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s great to see this temporary road closure being introduced as it will allow easier social distancing for people using this much-loved amenity for walking, running and cycling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are asking people to be mindful of keeping their 2m distance while enjoying the Marina and also not to forget the 5km rule when exercising,” said Mr Sheehan, who is a practising GP in the city.

The pedestrianisation of the Marina from just below the entrance to Páirc Uí Chaoimh down to Church Avenue near Blackrock village has also been welcomed by local Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill.

“We’ve been looking to have the Marina pedestrianised for 10 years since former councillor Laura McGonigle first proposed it . . . and it certainly looks to be proving a success to judge from the numbers using it this weekend.

“There were scores of people out there yesterday and again this morning, walking, jogging or cycling, and of course it’s now the right time of the year for people to get out and make the most of its fine views overlooking the river.”

Mr Cahill was keen to stress that the pedestrianisation begins below the entrance to Páirc Uí Chaoimh so anyone driving from the city can still access the areas by the Lee and Shandon boat clubs which are popular relaxation spots.

Series of measures

The pedestrianisation of the Marina is one of a series of measures planned by Cork City Council to facilitate social distancing during the pandemic, with plans to also pedestrianise Paul Street, Tuckey Street and Pembroke Street in the city.

Meanwhile, Green Party councillor Lorna Bogue has welcomed confirmation by Cork City Council that it has given a clean bill of health to trees lining the Blackrock greenway after a tree collapsed across the popular amenity last week.

“Council officials have informed me that heavy rains had eroded some of the soil anchoring the tree, leading to its collapse, but they carried out an audit of all trees along the line and found no evidence of any diseased trees,” she said.

The large sycamore came crashing down overnight on the popular walk and cycle path, which runs from Blackrock along the route of the old Passage West rail line to Passage West and is used by thousands every day.

Cork City Council had cleared the tree within a hour of its collapse and, according to a council spokesperson, trees along the route are inspected and checked by council staff on a regular basis.