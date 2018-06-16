Pedestrian killed in suspected hit and run in Co Longford

Gardaí­ are appealing for information following a suspected fatal ‘hit and run’ collision in Co. Longford.

At about 11.45pm a male pedestrian aged in his early 20s was struck by a passing vehicle while walking on the N4 at Deerpark near Newtownforbes.

He was treated at the scene by a paramedic team and removed by ambulance to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

The vehicle involved in the collision failed to stop and continued in the direction of Newtowforbes. The injured man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local scenes of crime officers.

Traffic diversions were put and place and the road was closed. The local coroner and the office of the State Pathologist were to be notified.

Investigating Gardaí­ are appealing for witness and are particularly appealing to the driver of the vehicle to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043-3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.