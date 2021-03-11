Pedestrian in his 40s dies after Castlebar hit-and-run

A male pedestrian in his 40s has died following a hit-and-run in Co Mayo on Wednesday night.

The incident, which involved the pedestrian and a vehicle, occurred at 11.50pm in the Humbert Way area of Castlebar. The man was treated at the scene before being brought to Mayo University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The postmortem has been completed and a forensic examination of the scene has taken place. Gardaí­are appealing to the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area between 11.30pm and 12.30am to make this footage available. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094-9038200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.