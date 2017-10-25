Pedestrian in critical condition following crash in Drumcondra

A pedestrian is in a critical condition following a collision with a car in Drumcondra, Dublin this morning.

The man (19) was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to the Mater hospital following the crash at about 4.10am on Drumcondra Road Upper between the junctions of Griffith Avenue and Homefarm Road.

The male driver of the car was uninjured.

According to the Garda, 124 people have died on the State’s roads to date this year, 25 of them pedestrians.

The road is closed in both directions to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination. Diversions are in place and road users are asked to use alternative routes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santry Garda station on 01 6664000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.