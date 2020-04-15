Pedestrian hit by car dies in Co Meath

A male pedestrian in his 30s has died after he was struck by a car on the M1 in Co Meath early on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on the M1 southbound between Junction 8 and 9 at 12.15am. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was reported injured.

The road is currently closed, and forensic collision investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Ashbourne are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.