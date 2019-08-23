Pedestrian dies after being stuck by motorbike in Dublin

A male pedestrian in his 50s has died after being struck by a motorbike on Friday morning in north Dublin.

The incident happened at 9.45am on the Malahide Road, between the Artane roundabout and the junction with the Kilmore Road, inbound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed for a post mortem examination. The driver of the motorbike was taken to Beaumont Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for a Garda forensic examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Coolock are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any drivers who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.