Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Donegal
Man (20s) was struck at Sandhill, Dunfanaghy at about 4.15am Wednesday morning
The male driver and two female passengers in the car were uninjured
A pedestrian has died in Co Donegal after he was hit by a car on Wednesday morning.
The man, who was in his late 20s was struck at Sandhill, Dunfanaghy at about 4.15am and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male driver and two female passengers in the car were uninjured. The road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.