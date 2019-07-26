Paul McGrath’s son located after missing person report

Former Republic of Ireland footballer Paul McGrath’s son, Paul junior, has been located after being reported missing for several days.

Paul McGrath had issued a plea on social media for his son and police in the UK had been informed of his disappearance. McGrath had said he was “very concerned” about him.

“Thanks to the power of social media and the metropolitan police, my son Paul has been located,” Mr McGrath said on Twitter.

“The love and support shown to myself and my family has been phenomenal,” he said. “From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you.”