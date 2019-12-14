Paul Anthony McDermott a ‘fantastic father’ with ‘great sense of justice’, funeral hears

The funeral Mass of barrister Paul Anthony McDermott has taken place in the same church where he was married and where his two children were baptised.

Newman University Church in St Stephen’s Green was packed to overflowing for the service to remember a man who in his relatively short life, he died aged 47, had become one of the country’s best known legal experts and also a lecturer, broadcaster and newspaper columnist of some note.

President Michael D Higgins, the Chief Justice of Ireland Mr Justice Frank Clarke, the Attorney General Séamus Wolfe SC and the Director of Public Prosecutions Claire Loftus were among those in attendance.

It was the same church where Mr McDermott had married his wife Annick five years previously and where his sons Harry and Andrew were baptised in the following years.

Chief celebrant Fr Thomas Clowe described Mr McDermott as an “exemplary family man” and a “fantastic father” to his sons. Fr Clowe prayed that his two sons will remember their father’s love for them.

“So many people loved your dear Dad and so many people were very fond of him,” he said.

He had an “extraordinary grá for life, for his family, for his work and for his students”, Fr Clowe added, and was somebody who was “looked up to ” with a “great mind and a great sense of justice”.

He had a gift for explaining difficult legal concepts in a way that was accessible to the general public. The succinct manner in which he explained these concepts came from a great love for language. “As a writer, he had great wit and he was a blessed with a great mind.”

Mr McDermott died from cancer at St James’s Hospital. He had never sought to complain about his illness and the staff in the hospital were “absolutely astounded at what a gentleman he was”, Fr Clowe added.

The readings at the Mass reflected the brevity of Mr McDermott’s life. His brother James read from the Book of Isaiah which begins: “The virtuous man, though he dies before his time, will find rest. Length of days is not what makes age honourable”.

Supreme Court judge Mr Justice Peter Charleton, a friend of the late Mr McDermott, read from St Paul’s letter to Timothy. “I have fought the good fight to the end; I have run the race to the finish; I have kept the faith”.

The congregation reflected Mr McDermott’s influence both in legal and academic circles.

Supreme Court judge Mr Justice John MacMenamin attended along with previous Supreme Court judges Mary Finlay Geoghegan and her husband Hugh.

The president of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham and his fellow appeal court judges Mr Justice Maurice Collins and Mr Justice Brian Murray were also there.

From the High Court, Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty, Mr Justice Paul McDermott and Mr Justice David Barniville attended.

Former attorney generals Michael McDowell, Dermot Gleeson and Paul Gallagher were there as was former minister and senior counsel Alex White.

Judge Anthony Collins of the European Court of First Instance attended as did retired European court judge Aindrias Ó Caoimh.

The chairman of the Bar Council Micheál P O’Higgins was among a large number of senior counsel at the funeral. Others included Paul Gardiner, Brian Kennedy, Seán Guerin, Jonathan Newman, Cian Ferriter, Denise Brett, Shane Murphy, Tom O’Connell, Felix McEnroy and Rossa Fanning.