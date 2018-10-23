Passenger jet makes emergency landing at Shannon Airport

A jet has made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport this afternoon after a passenger fell ill over the Atlantic.

Emirates flight EK-237 was travelling from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Boston in the US at the time.

The aircraft was about 350km south of Cork at about 12.45pm when the crew declared a medical emergency.

The Boeing 777-300(ER) jet was eight hours into its journey, but landed safely at 1.26pm and was met by airport fire and rescue crews.

The aircraft taxied to the terminal where the passenger was taken to hospital for treatment. Subsequently the flight continued its journey.

On Monday, an American Airlines flight was obliged to make an emergency landing after the crew declared an emergency over the Atlantic and returned to Dublin.

Flight AA-209 had left Dublin for Chicago two hours earlier. But the crew turned for Ireland after reporting a passenger had fallen in.