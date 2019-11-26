Parts of Cork and Dublin flooded as Atlantic storm passes along coast

Parts of Cork and Dublin are flooded on Tuesday morning as the remnants of an Atlantic storm are passing along the south coast of Ireland.

A weather advisory is currently in place for counties Wexford, Cork and Waterford with a combination of high tides, strong winds and heavy bursts of rain impacting the south coast. The advisory, which was issued on Monday, is in place until 8pm on Tuesday.

Gardaí said Morrison’s Island, Fr Matthew Quay and Union Quay in Cork city are flooded, while there is heavy surface water on parts of the South Mall and South Terrace.

Cork City and County Council say they will continue to monitor surge and sea level forecasts while sand bags and gel-bags remain available at the council’s depot on Anglesea Terrace and at Tramore Valley Park.

Drivers are being urged to use extreme caution due to the possibly of spot flooding and debris on the roads.

Deeper surface water in the eastern end of the south Mall

The flood situation on the Cork city centre quays

Fr Mathew Quay, Fr Mathew St flooded @ 5:10am

Further highlighting the need for urgent flood defences to protect our city

In Dublin the Rock Road was flooded on Tuesday morning as commuters tried to make their way to work.

Met Éireann said rain over Munster and Leinster will extend to all areas on Tuesday morning.

It will be a windy day with fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds veering southerly as the rain clears, with gales for a time along the south coast. Highest temperatures will be between 8 and 12 degrees.

Flooding on the Rock Road in Dublin on Tuesday morning. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Showers will continue on Tuesday night in the southeast and east. It will become mainly dry elsewhere with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be between 4 and 8 degrees.

There will be a lot of dry and bright weather on Wednesday in the north and west with further showers in the east and south. Highest temperatures will be between 8 and 10 degrees while winds will be northerly light or moderate.

Met Éireann said Thursday is looking “largely dry and bright” with some sunshine breaking through. Highest temperatures will be between 7 and 10 degrees and winds will be light or moderate northerly.

It is due to turn cold on Thursday night, especially in the north and east where temperatures will drop back to between -3 and 0 degrees under clear skies, leading to frosty conditions.

Friday is expected to be dry and bright with some sunshine and daytime highs of between 4 and 8 degrees in light easterly breezes. Conditions will turn cold and frosty on Friday night with temperatures below freezing in the north and east.

The weekend looks set to be “dry and sunny for much of the country”, according to Met Eireann. Some rain will affect southern counties through Saturday with highest temperatures between 4 and 7 degrees.