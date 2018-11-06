Partner of Big Tom’s son dies after complications after giving birth

The funeral of a woman who died of complications after giving birth to a baby girl is to take place in Co Monaghan on Wednesday.

Rita Bogdanova, the partner of the late country singer Big Tom’s son, Dermot McBride, died suddenly at the weekend at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Her daughter, who has not yet been named, survived the birth.

The funeral mass for the mother-of-two takes place on Wednesday morning in St Patrick’s church at Oram, near Castleblayney, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Big Tom died in April, aged 81, having been pre-deceased by his wife Rose four months earlier. His funeral in Oram was attended by large crowds.