Partial human remains discovered along Co Donegal coast

An investigation is under way after the discovery of partial human remains in a coastal part of Co Donegal.

On Thursday night, a Garda spokesman said gardaí at Milford are investigating “all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of partial human remains on the coast at Maghery, near Dungloe”.

The discovery was made at approximately 6.30pm on Thursday. “The remains have since been removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny hospital for a postmortem examination. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified,” the Garda spokesman said.

Searches in the area involving local gardaí and the Coast Guard are ongoing, the Garda said.

Last February a body part, believed to be a leg or part of a leg, was washed up on a nearby beach in Gweedore, and discovered by a walker. The February discovery was made approximately 25km from the section of coast where Thursday’s incident occurred.