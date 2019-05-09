Parnell Square fire leaves adult and child hospitalised

An adult and child were hospitalised and around 20 people evacuated after a fire in a building on Parnell Square in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Four fire engines, carrying 17 firefighters, from Phibsborough and Tara Street stations were called to Parnell Square West at about 2am on Thursday after a fire broke out in a building across from the Rotunda hospital in Dublin’s city centre.

One adult and one child were taken to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

The fire occurred in the kitchen area of one of the apartments in the building, according to Dublin Fire Brigade.

Some 20 people were evacuated from the building but were allowed to re-enter after one hour.

Dublin Fire Brigade has urged people living in a multi-apartment developments to evacuate their building immediately if they hear a fire alarm and to meet at the designated fire point.

If a fire breaks out call 999 or 112 and do not assume someone else has called, a spokesman for the fire brigade advised.