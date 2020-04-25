Parental alienation awareness to be marked countrywide

Parents across the country are due to mark International Parental Alienation Awareness Day on Saturday.

Parental alienation takes place when one parent, through their actions, behaviour and attitudes, causes a child to be alienated from their other parent.

Alienated parents and grandparents throughout Ireland and the world are taking part in remembrance ceremonies, some of which involve blowing bubbles or sending messages in balloons while others are sharing messages on social media.

The Alienated Parents Support Group said many parents and grandparents are “understandably upset” at the fact that they can only communicate with their children or grandchildren via the internet or phone during the coronavirus and “cannot wait for the day that isolation and cocooning comes to an end”.

“However, for thousands of Irish children, parents and grandparents it will not end, and even worse, some will never get to phone, facetime or even write to their loved ones much less see them,” it said.

“These are the forgotten alienated children, parents and grandparents caused by a Family Law Court system that is not fit for purpose.”

The group is working to raise awareness about parental alienation and how it is dealt with in the family law system.