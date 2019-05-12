Paraglider dies in crash in Wicklow Mountains

The body of a man in his 30s has been discovered following an apparent paragliding accident in Co Wicklow.

The man is believed to have been flying in the Wicklow Mountains on Saturday and failed to return to his north Dublin home.

Gardaí and Wicklow Mountain Rescue commenced a search together with the Irish Coast Guard Rescue team on Saturday.

The body of the paraglider was found at the Ballinacor Estate in Co Wiclow. Map: Google maps

The man’s body was discovered in a field at the Ballinacor Estate, near Rathdrum, alongside wreckage at 8am on Sunday.

The man’s body is due to be removed for a postmortem examination. The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) has been informed and will commence an investigation.