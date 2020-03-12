Panic buying will cause problems that do not currently exist, says Humphreys

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys has insisted there is no need for panic buying of supplies as the emergency measures to deal with coronavirus come into effect.

She said people will instead “cause a problem” that currently does not exist if they begin stockpiling and there is no need currently to put restrictions on purchases.

Reports emerged of long queues in supermarkets even as Government Ministers gave a briefing about the measures to delay and minimise the effect of the virus also known as Covid-19.

Ms Humphreys said people would not need items they were stockpiling because there were sufficient stocks in place. “I can assure you of that,” she said.

The Minister had met the retailers and distributors and “they have assured me that there is sufficient in the supply chain. If people go out and buy products that they don’t need to stockpile them, they’re going to cause a problem.

“So I would say there is no need to do that. There is quite sufficient in the supply chain.”

The Minister was asked if restrictions should be put on the number of products that consumers were buying such as baby formula, and dry foods like rice and pasta as well as sanitary items like toilet rolls and soap.

Worries

Ms Humphrey said “that’s something I don’t think should be necessary” but she was in constant contact with all retailers “and we will discuss that issue with them”.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said he understood that people were worried and that they wanted to make provision for themselves and their families.

People should “buy what we need to provide for ourselves and our families and our loved ones” but he said that everyone should consider the “unintended consequences of taking something that somebody else requires”.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said “the last time we had a similar challenge to this was on the eve of what was potentially going to be a no-deal Brexit”.

He said that “at that point in time there was a real concern that people would stockpile in terms of medicines. And we were reassuring people that the supply chains were strong, and that they did not need to do that. That is the position now as well.

“The food industry and the retail industry has given reassurance and that they have supply chains that are robust, that can continue to supply shops and shelves and consumers should realise that actually their actions could contribute to the problem here, as opposed to there being a fundamental problem in supply chain which there isn’t.”