Paddy Cosgrave defends decision to invite Marine Le Pen to Web Summit

Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave has defended his decision to invite Marine Le Pen, the president of the National Front in France, to the conference in 2018.

The summit, which takes place from November 5th to 8th in Lisbon, claims to be the world’s largest tech event and to have more than 1,000 speakers in Portugal over the course of the week.

Writing a blog post on Medium, Mr Cosgrave said in his view Ms Le Pen’s views were “wrongheaded”, but said it was important that the Web Summit did not “shirk robust debate”.

“We have have chosen not to [ban Le Pen] because we believe banning or attempting to ignore these views, which have been fanned in our view by technology, does little to furthering understanding,” he said.

“What are militant anarchists, leftist trade union leaders, right-wing populists and libertarians all doing at a tech conference?”https://t.co/rVXTX54KAv — Paddy Cosgrave (@paddycosgrave) August 14, 2018

“More importantly perhaps, banning or attempting to ignore these views is unlikely to help address the roots of the rise in support for these views across parts of Europe in particular.”

“Freedom of expression is a fundamental right within the European Union and a basic cornerstone of any democratic society,” he said.

Marine Le Pen attends a press conference during a conference of European right-wing party ENF, Europe Nations and Freedom, in Prague, Czech Republic, 16 December 2017. Photograph: Martin Divisek/EPA

Nigel Farage

Ms Le Pen reached the second round of voting in the French presidential elections in 2017, running a far-right campaign focused on anti-immigration, before she was defeated by Emmanuel Macron.

Last year, Mr Cosgrave invited Nigel Farage to the Web Summit and wrote that Farage articulated “viewpoints, however offensive to some, that resonate with a sizeable and by many accounts growing portion of not just the western world”.

“I think they have a place alongside leftist trade union leaders, socialist prime ministers, anarchist hackers, big corporate lobbyists and more,” he said.

He added that should the Portuguese government ask the Web Summit to cancel Marine Le Pen’s invitation that they would “of course respect that request and immediately do so.”

The Irish-founded tech conference started in Ireland in 2009 with fewer than 400 attendees. Web Summit has continued to grow and now expects to attract about 70,000 attendees to this year’s event in November in Lisbon.