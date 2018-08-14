Páirc Uí Chaoimh sells out for Liam Miller tribute match

Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork will have a full house of 45,000 next month after the organisers of the Liam Miller benefit match confirmed that the fixture is now completely sold out.

Michael O’Flynn, chairman of the organising committee, has thanked the public for their support.

“It’s a ringing endorsement of the GAA’s decision to donate the use of their stadium and we thank them wholeheartedly. This will be a unique sporting occasion in Cork, not only because of the calibre of the soccer stars who will be taking part, but also because it will feature both soccer and GAA sports at the same time.

It will be a fantastic tribute to Liam Miller who was one of Cork’s sporting heroes and a great celebration of sport in Cork.”

Miller, a former Ireland, Celtic and Manchester United midfielder, died earlier this year from oesophageal cancer at the age of 36.

Organisers of the match, which is due to take place on September 25th, have started to receive interest from television stations about the possibility of televising the fixture.

The match will involve footballing stars such as Roy Keane, Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs, Robbie Keane and Damien Duff.

Michael O’Flynn said they are currently exploring their options in relation to coverage.

“I am currently awaiting a decision from Manchester United who have rights over any games like this. MUTV consider televising all games that Manchester United are involved in. I have had a number of approaches. Some are Irish based. More are from the UK side.”