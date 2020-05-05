Over-70s advised not to stop and talk when outside exercising

People over the age of 70 who have been asked to cocoon have been advised not to stop and talk with friends or neighbours when they are exercising under the new 5km rule which came into force today.

At the Government’s Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday morning, assistant secretary general at the Department of Taoiseach Liz Canavan said “the key message is to avoid all contact with other people, maintain a no touch policy and wash your hands on returning home.”

“It is still recommended that people cocooning avoid the shops,” she said.

On the Government’s roadmap to exit restrictions which was published last Friday, Ms Canavan said it was a “flexible framework based on an assessment of risk.”

She said it was a gradual and stepped plan towards reopening the economy.

“Our ability to open the economy and society will be entirely dependent on our success in slowing down the virus.”

Ms Canavan said in deciding if more restrictions can be lifted the Government will be informed by regular reports from the Department of Health on the progression of the disease, the capacity of the health service and “an assessment of the risk of other deaths and illness as a consequence of the restrictions.”

Social and economic considerations will also form part of that discussion, she said.

The Government has also urged the public to abide by restrictions at funerals where attendance is currently limited to ten people.

“Some of the ceremonies, traditions and rituals that are fundamental to the grieving process are no longer available to us and we have to find new ways of doing things. It has been necessary to limit attendance at funerals to ten people with social distancing of at least two meters. For those who cannot attend we would encourage you to connect via the various communication channels that are available.

“This restriction on numbers is hard but we would urge people to please adhere to it to protect all those involved from Covid-19, mourners, funeral directors, the religious and others who officiate services,” Ms Canavan said.

In terms of business, around 52,120 employers are now registered with Revenue the temporary wage subsidy scheme. More than 427,000 employees have now received at least one payment under the scheme.

Ms Canavan said on Tuesday that approximately 598,000 people will receive their weekly Covid-19 pandemic payment after the “smallest week on week increase in the number of payments.” Some 73,000 people have now contacted the Department of Social Protection to close their claim.