Over 450 people attend annual RDS Christmas Day dinner

Over 450 people attended the annual Knights of St Columbanus Christmas Day Dinner at the RDS in Dublin on Tuesday.

Homeless people, homeless families and those in need received a three course meal while toys were given to the many homeless children attending.

Volunteer Sarah Whelehan with brother and sister Toonna (left) and Diamond Brown, at the Knights of Columbanus Christmas dinner, in the RDS Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill /The Irish Times

Some 3,000 dinners were also delivered to the homes of poor people across Dublin, while care packages with food, toiletries, soft drinks and household goods were also provided to guests and take away recipients.

Chairman of the event, Adrian King, praised the volunteers who made the day possible:

“The generosity of the volunteers with their time at Christmas is astonishing year after year...On behalf of our guests we thanks them and deeply appreciate their generous co-operation and support.

“This day would not be possible without their support.”

Barry Walsh with volunteer Maeve Cahalan at the Knights of Columbanus Christmas dinner, in the RDS Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times.

The event is in its 94th year, and has seen a steady increase in demand for takeaway dinners since 2012.

A statement from the organisation said the demand for takeaway dinners “has increased significantly from 1,200 in 2012 to 3,500 in 2017, reflecting the difficulties experienced by families and the poor.”