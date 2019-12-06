Over 30 dogs rescued during series of searches in Co Tyrone

Thirty-one dogs have been rescued in Co Tyrone during police searches as part of an investigation into the sale of puppies in the Mid Ulster area.

The animals, including young puppies, were found in the Coalisland area on Thursday.

Two men, both aged 42, were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation before being released on bail pending further enquiries.

Cocker Spaniels were among the dogs rescued by police in Co Tyrone on Thursday.

Insp Joanne Gibson of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said buying puppies from illegal breeders can have “devasting results” and animals often died shortly after purchase or suffered from illnesses or behavioural issues.

“It can be tempting to buy a puppy in these circumstances and often purchasers recognise things are not quite right,” she said.

“It is normal to want to ‘rescue’ a puppy in these circumstances but people must remember they are fuelling and supporting what is a particularly lucrative criminal industry.”

King Charles Cavaliers were among the 31 dogs rescued by police following searches in Co Tyrone on Thursday.

Insp Gibson appealed to anyone who has purchased a puppy in the Mid Ulster area in the last six months to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 915 05/12/19.

“We would urge members of the local community to be alert and vigilant of any suspicious activity involving the sale of puppies.

“If you believe you have knowledge of an illegal breeding establishment in operation then please contact your local council’s dog warden.”