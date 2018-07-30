Over 2,000 on-the-spot fines for cyclists in three years

More than 2,000 on-the-spot fines have been handed out to cyclists in the three years since their introduction, according to figures released by the Garda Síochána.

Breaking a red light has been the most common offence, accounting for 1,546 of the 2,132 fines issued to date.

Fines of €40 can be issued by gardaí for a number of offences, such as cycling in a pedestrianised area, riding without reasonable consideration and failing to have lights. The fine rises to €60 if it is not paid within 28 days, and if it remains unpaid for a further 28 days, cyclists can either pay €80 or court proceedings are initiated.

So far this year, 484 fines have been issued, compared to 631 in 2016 and 1,429 last year. The number of fines that went paid is unknown.

Fixed charge

The fines, or fixed-charge notices, were introduced on July 31st, 2015, by Paschal Donohue, the then minister for transport.

Ciarán Cuffe, chair of Dublin City Council’s transport committee, said while cyclists’ behaviour has improved since then, “clearly there’s a distance to go”.

“Many cities give cyclists an early green to allow them to get away from lights ahead of other vehicles and this is something we should consider in Dublin,” the Green Party councillor said. “It is important for cyclists to recognise the traffic laws apply to them and it’s for their own safety and the safety of others on the roads.”

Dr Paul Corcoran, chairman of the Dublin Cycling Campaign, said breaking red lights was an issue “among a small percentage of cyclists”.

Seven cyclists have died on Irish roads this year.