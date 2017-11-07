Out of pocket because of the rail strike? Here’s how to get your refund

Tens of thousands of rail passengers face disruption as staff at Irish Rail stage a second 24-hour strike as part of a campaign for a pay increase. No Dart, commuter or intercity services will operate during the strike.

Three further all-day stoppages are scheduled to take place on November 14th, November 23rd and December 8th, with potentially more to follow in the run-up to Christmas.

Irish Rail confirmed any customer who has booked a train ticket for today will be able to get a full refund.

Customers who have booked tickets online to travel on a future day affected by strike action will have their bookings cancelled and fully refunded a week prior to the date of the journey (e.g. 31st October for 7th November; 7th November for 14th November etc).

Irish Rail advised that customers should allow three to five days for the refunds to be processed. Passengers who bought tickets at a station can also apply for a refund at the station.

No further bookings will be accepted on proposed strike days (November 14th, November 23rd and December 8th).

Customers who have a monthly or annual Irish Rail ticket can apply for a refund for any days the service is unavailable due to strike action. Customers will be able to apply for a refund for each of the days the service was affected at the end of the industrial dispute.

To date industrial action has taken place on Wednesday 1st November and Tuesday 7th November