Oughterard asylum seeker centre tender is withdrawn

The owner of a hotel in Oughterard which was earmarked to open as a direct proivision centre says he has withdrawn his tender and will not be proceeding with the development.

Speaking on Galway Bay FM on Tuesday morning, Sean Lyons, the owner of the Fazyard Limited company said he had decided not to open the centre in the safety of all stakeholders including his workers and protestors.

Mr Lyons requested that protestors outside the former hotel allow his workers to access the site to collect their tools.

He added that the past few weeks has been very stressful for all involved.

