Other health staff to lodge claims if nurses get rises, union warns

The Government will face pay claims by other healthcare staff if it provides additional increases to nurses over and above those set out in the current public service agreement, the trade union Fórsa has warned.

The union’s national secretary Éamonn Donnelly said on Wednesday that Fórsa “will not accept a situation where any profession or grade is treated more favourably than others in the Government’s response to the Public Service Pay Commission’s findings”.

He said no profession or union had “a monopoly” on the issue of recruitment and retention in the health service.

Mr Donnelly said the Public Service Pay Commission had found in its original report in in 2017 that retention problems in physiotherapy, occupational therapy, social care and elsewhere “were more acute than in nursing”.

Nurses are currently campaigning for an across-the-board pay increase to address recruitmentand retention difficulties in the health service.

Nursing unions are seeking pay parity with groups such as physiotherapists and speech and language thereapists.

Nurses argue they were paid about €7,000 per year less than staff in therapy grades in the health service and had a longer working week.

Mr Donnelly said Fórsa wanted the Public Service Pay Commission “to press on with examinations of recruitment and retention difficulties in the health professions, social care and elsewhere”.

Localised difficulties

The commission found in a report in September there was no generalised recruitment and retention problem in nursing and midwifery although it highlighted localised difficulties.

The Government – based on recommendations of the commission – put forward a €20 million package of measures aimed at dealing with recruitment and retention problems in some areas of the health service including increased allowances and faster access to promotion posts. The Government maintained between 18,000 and 20,000 nurses could benefit from the proposals.

Some nurses could also benefit from a separate Government initiative to address the two-tier pay system in the public service under which staff recruited since 2011 are paid less than longer-serving colleagues.

However, these proposals were rejected by members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which has warned it will ballot its members for strike action if the Government does not table “realistic” pay proposals by next week.

This could involve 24-hour stoppages in hospitals across the country.

Mr Donnelly said on Wednesday that the Government would face further pay claims in the health sector and elsewhere “if some groups of workers were to be granted pay benefits beyond those set out in the Public Service Stability agreement.

“Staffing issues in the health and social care professions are making it ever harder to sustain current community and hospital services, let alone work towards the ambitious service targets set out in Sláintecare.

“Now that it has published its report on nursing and medical consultants, it’s essential that the pay commission moves to the next module and starts work on a deeper study of recruitment and retention problems in other parts of the health service,” he said.

He said therapists and other health professionals - who are represented by his union - had “ the highest level of churn in the health service, with the sole exception of consultants”.

“Fórsa will not accept a situation where any profession or grade is treated more favourably than others in the Government’s response to the pay commission’s findings,” he said.